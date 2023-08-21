For just $14 a night, you can sleep on the edge of Mont Blanc in a steel tube

Bivacco Gervasutti is a cabin perched on a cliff above the Frebouze Glacier in Mont Blanc, Italy. It's made from a steel tube and has 12 bunk beds. Solar panels provide electricity to power the range and a computer for emergencies.

A bed in the cabin, which is operated by the Club Alpino Italiano, costs $14 a night, and is booked on the honor system, as the cabin has no staff. The last part of the hike requires pulling oneself up by a rope that's bolted into the rock face.

In this video, two people hike up the mountain and stay a night in the cabin. It looks very cozy.

[via Digg]