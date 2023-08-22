Cop investigated for issuing possibly-undeserved speeding ticket as revenge against driver who flipped him off (video)

A Westfield, New Jersey police officer pulled over a man named Nate and issued him a speeding ticket. However, Nathan insists that his dashcam shows he wasn't speeding. So why did the cop pull him over? According to Nathan, it's because he gave the cop the finger. You can watch LackLuster's analysis of the video evidence below. From NJ.com:

Now the Westfield Police Department has launched an internal investigation into whether the officer cooked up a bogus charge in retaliation for the driver flipping him the middle finger.

"The allegations made in this video will be thoroughly and completely investigated, this to determine if the officer's actions were lawful and proper," Westfield Chief Christopher Battiloro said in a statement.