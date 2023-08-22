Driverless taxis: chaos and copulation on the streets of San Francisco

Cruise is proud of not killing anyone, so the driverless taxi market has that going for it. Also, someone may have just had sex in that seat, so enjoy your ride!

San Francisco is ground zero for the driverless taxi experiment: buckle up. Cruise and Waymo cars routinely cause traffic jams, block emergency responders, and create havoc. Who wouldn't want this?

Unsurprisingly, however, folks have taken to having sex in self-driving taxis, because why not?

SF Standard:

"We got in and just got straight to it, making out," said Megan, who got into the Cruise wearing nothing but a robe. "One thing led to another, and he made sure that I was taken care of, if you will. … I was like, 'I have no underwear on, and I am ready to go in this kimono.' And I was using his slippers that were like five sizes too big." Her accomplice? A man in his 30s, whom we'll call Alex. By his estimates, Alex has performed at least six separate sex acts in robotaxis, ranging from impromptu make-out sessions to "full-on [sex], no boundaries activities" a total of three times in a Cruise car. "I mean, there's no one to tell you, 'You can't do that,'" he said, laughing. "It gets to the point where you're more and more and more comfortable, and if you're with someone, like a more serious partner, it can escalate to other activities."

I imagine a day when we get back all the real estate currently dedicated to our car culture. It'd be wonderful not to have gas stations and parking lots wasting space. An on-demand fleet of cars could always be there when we need it, and transportation becomes quick and cheap for all. That day seems very far away.