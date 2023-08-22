Ms. Lauryn Hill embarking on "Miseducation" 25th anniversary tour with The Fugees as co-headliners

Ms. Lauryn Hill is embarking on a US tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Now only will Hill will play the album in its entirety, but for most of the dates, she'll be co-headliner along with her bandmates The Fugees who joined Hill earlier this year at the Roots Picnic festival. The tour kicks off 9/8 in Minneapolis and ends 11/9 in Seattle.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill says. "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past. I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

(via Brooklyn Vegan)