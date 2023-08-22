The Atari 2600+ looks the part, plays all the original carts, and hooks up to a modern TV

I have already pre-ordered an Atari 2600+, the latest and most ostentatiously faithful in an unyielding sequence of reincarnations of the 1977 hit home console. This one looks the part and does only a few things the original can't: it has a HDMI output, a "widescreen mode", and plays 7600 carts as well (which is good, because most VCS/2600 games are rudimentary to the point of near-unplayability).

It comes with a 10-in-1 cart of classics such as Adventure, Missile Command and Yars' Revenge, and a fastidiously recreated Atari joystick.

The hardware is slight: a SOC designed for televisions (PDF datasheet) with 256MB of RAM and 256MB of storage. So last year's new VCS is a better pick if you want to fool around with the system or otherwise extend the offered functionality.