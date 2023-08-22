Watch: Heartbreaking video shows a glorious Lahaina morning just days before the fire

A video shot five days before the Lahaina wildfire has surfaced that shows Maui's historic town in all its glory, before it was burned to the ground.

On their way to the harbor at 9am on August 3rd to catch a ferry to the neighboring island of Lanai, the person shooting the video does a great job capturing the beauty, peaceful joy, and spirit of what used to be Lahaina, as well as the town's beloved 150-year-old banyan tree that was severely damaged and is struggling to stay alive.

Little did they know at the time that their video, set to a jazzy piano tune, would also be highlighting Lahaina's tragic loss. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

This is the last known video taken of Lahaina before the fire. (Via Baldermusic) pic.twitter.com/MfvgbvlwOj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 20, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: The corner of Hotel St and Front St in Lahaina; Felipe Sanchez / shutterstock.com