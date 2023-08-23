Axolotls thrive in toyland, but unicorns still rule

The latest issue of specialty toy industry magazine edplay tracks the trends in the non-mass market toy stores. Besides the proven popular themes for kids' toys such as cats, dogs, and dinosaurs, newly added for the first time are "Mushrooms," "Kawaii," and "Axolotls."

Coming in for the first time at #4 are these adorable amphibians. Although there are only a few thousand left in the wild, there are perhaps up to a million pet axolotls in captivity. And the toy boxes are filling up fast.

Victory over "Dinosaurs" is within reach, but "Unicorns" are holding fast at #1!