Adorable axolotls dressed up as Pikachu, Batman and more!

These are the cutest things I've seen in a while. Meet Rachidou, Renato, and Romina. These adorable axolotls have a very clever human, Justine, who likes to "dress" them up—but in a very non-invasive way. Instead of actually putting clothes and other props on the axolotls, she draws the costumes on their tank, so it just *appears* that they are transformed into the funny characters.

Their TikTok is full of these funny sketches starring the adorable axolotl siblings, so definitely go check it out for a laugh. I love how the axolotls mostly sit patiently, looking so freaking cute, while Justine completes the drawings. Here are some of my favorites:

Googly eyes!

Fancy red gown:

Chef's Hat:

Gorgon from Stranger Things:

Batman:

Pikachu:

Jack-O-Lantern:

To see more adorable axolotls, follow them on Instagram or TikTok.