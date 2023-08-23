Teen reels in major catch on family fishing trip — but it's not a fish

A Minnesota teen spent the last of his summer break on a fishing trip with his family, where he reeled in a major prize — but it wasn't a fish.

The 14-year-old angler, Connor Halsa, said he felt something pulling on his rod. "I thought I had a big fish, and I set the hook really hard," he told WDAY, via The Guardian. But his big catch turned out to be a wallet — with $2,000 in it. Fortunately for the farmer who lost it a year ago, the wallet also contained his business card.

"My cousin opened the wallet up, and he said some words you probably shouldn't say, and he showed everyone, and we took the money out and let it dry," the teen said.

The farmer, Jim Denney from Iowa, was shocked to see his wallet again after driving across state lines to pick it up at Halsa's home. "I have the billfold in my hands, and it is still hard to believe," he said. Although Denney tried to offer a cash reward, the boy refused, but happily accepted a new cooler instead.