Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder's new Star Wars rip-off, Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon is an upcoming epic space fantasy film from director Zack Snyder. Yes, the #SnyderCut guy, whose main talent tends to be making big screen adaptations comprised of beautiful visual tableauxs and hollow emotions. Here's the official synopsis:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

If that sounds slightly generic and derivative, that's because, well, it is. A little over a decade ago, Snyder pitched the story that become Rebel Moon to the folks at LucasFilm as a potential Star Wars movie. They obviously didn't pick it up, so he re-worked it into his own thing. Whether that's good or bad, well, I guess we'll see! It certainly looks like a stunning visual tableaux that will be ultimately devoid of emotion. But Snyder is at his best when he's just embracing big stupid mythology. And let's face it, I'm probably going to watch this movie anyway. Even if it's not as good as Sucker Punch.

Part one of Rebel Moon is out December 22, 2023 on Netflix, with the second part to follow on April 19, 2024.