Bay Area man arrested with spiked club, machetes, arrow gun, ammunition, Chucky mask, and other fun items in his car

A police officer in Hayward, California attempted to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation but the driver raced off. When the cops finally located him, they determined he was on probation and searched his vehicle. Inside was an array of delightful items pictured above.

According to KRON4, "officers located machetes, a club with metal spikes, large fix blade knives, a CO2 arrow gun, a lock picking set, ammunition and nearly two pounds of unsealed marijuana. Among the burglary and robbery tools, a mask depicting Chucky the doll was also found, police said."

He was charged with possession of dangerous weapons.