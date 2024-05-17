Police locate stolen taco truck, find thief inside chowing down

Yesterday in Oakland, California, police arrested a woman, age 51, for allegedly stealing a taco truck. She had driven the truck clear across town by the time police spotted the vehicle. The fuzz were surprised to find the thief in the back of the truck, "rummaging through the inside, while wearing an apron from taco truck" and chowing down on the, um, hot food.

According to the San Pablo Police post on Facebook, "She was arrested and confessed to stealing the truck because she wanted to help herself to some food."

She's now facing several felony charges.

(Hoodline via NextDraft)