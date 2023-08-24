Mass shooter after his wife at a California biker bar was a retired cop

The California gunman who killed three people and injured six others last night at a biker bar in Orange County was a retired cop. He also died in the shooting.
John Snowling, a former sergeant with the Ventura Police Department, had gone to Cook's Corner to shoot his estranged wife, who was a regular at the historic bar, according to the Los Angeles Times. But she survived and is among the six who were hospitalized. It's not clear if she is one of the two who are in critical condition.
From the LA Times:
Sheriff's officials received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about the shooting at the Cook's Corner bar on Santiago Canyon Road. The first deputies arrived within two minutes. Deputies found a man with a gun, and multiple deputies opened fire, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the middle of $8 Spaghetti Night. Geoffrey Kagy, 52, is a regular at the bar with his girlfriend, Jacqueline Bass. On this night, she was at Cook's Corner without him — but around 7:30 p.m., she suddenly sent Kagy a volley of text messages. The first said "911," followed by "Help" and "Omg." She'd been inside Cook's Corner when the gunman opened fire.
Law enforcement sources told The Times that responding deputies pinned down the retired Ventura police officer by a silver truck, and his body remained next to the truck Wednesday night.