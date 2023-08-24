Mass shooter after his wife at a California biker bar was a retired cop

The California gunman who killed three people and injured six others last night at a biker bar in Orange County was a retired cop. He also died in the shooting.

John Snowling, a former sergeant with the Ventura Police Department, had gone to Cook's Corner to shoot his estranged wife, who was a regular at the historic bar, according to the Los Angeles Times. But she survived and is among the six who were hospitalized. It's not clear if she is one of the two who are in critical condition.

From the LA Times: