Iconic Spider-Man 2 train scene recreated in Thomas the Tank Engine style

Even more than 20 years on, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 is still considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. An undeniable high point is its iconic train scene, which sees Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man put his altruism to the test and cements him as the people's superhero.

YouTuber Chris Ramsie has made an already-nostalgic throwback even more so by mashing it up with Thomas and Friends in an animation that perfectly captures the spirit of the original series… and turns an ordinarily emotional, touching scene into something you can't help but giggle at.

Creepy train faces are included, unfortunately. But hey, it's all part of the charm!