Fox's Newt Gingrich tells his gullible MAGA dupes that Democrats want to legalize "killing your baby up to 30 days after it's born"

MAGA fan favorite, Newt Gingrich — the devout Christian serial philanderer best known for allegedly saying that his ex-wife Jackie was "not young enough or pretty enough to be the wife of the President. And besides, she has cancer" — has an important message for his followers about Democrats.

On his August 25 appearance on The Sean Hannity Show, he claimed that the Democratic Party is "committed to killing your baby on the last day, or in some cases, committed to killing your baby up to 30 days after it's born."

It's considered true because Gingrich, often described as the stupid person's idea of a smart person, said it.