Abandoned and little-known airfields

Since 2002, Paul Freeman has maintained Abandoned & Little-Known Airfields, a website for collecting information on such venues and their often-unusual histories. Many are kept in safe-enough shape for emergency landings even if they are otherwise forgotten, the ultimate liminal infrastructure. [via Hacker News]

As a pilot, a particular interest of mine has always been the abandoned airfields that dot the landscape of much of this country. Both for their potential safety value to a pilot in an emergency, and also for their sometimes fascinating history, this particular topic has always held my curiosity. When I'm a passenger on commercial flights, I've always found myself looking out the window, constantly looking for airfields below. When I fly as a pilot myself, I've always tried to land at as many airports as possible, to learn a little about each one.

Some, though, have disappeared under new growth, natural or otherwise. Like the airfield in McKeesport, a suburb of Pittsburgh.