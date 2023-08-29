Ramaswamy says colleges should require physical fitness test for admission

Affirmative action opponent Vivek Ramaswamy has a solution to "drive excellence and diversity of talent among incoming college classes." He proposes that the "College Board should add a physical fitness section to the SAT, instead of just the math and reading sections. This could mirror the 'Presidential Fitness Test' — consisting of a 1-mile run, pull-ups, sit-ups, shuttle run, etc."

The SAT tests are a way to screen poor individuals out of college. Wealthy parents send their children to pricey SAT prep programs, while less fortunate kids have to take the test with no idea what it entails. Ramaswamy's proposal could make it harder for these students to attend university, as they are often too busy working or caring for family members to exercise.

From his tweet: