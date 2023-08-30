Breaking Bad cast has impromptu reunion on striking writers' picket line

As the joint SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike continues to drag on, it's refreshing to see more and more big-name actors show up to lend their support.

It just so happens that a star-studded lineup was present at the Sony Studios picket line today: the cast of Breaking Bad, a show that truly needs no introduction (and that Sony Studios themselves produced).

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Betsy Brandt and Jesse Plemons at the SAG/WGA picket line. pic.twitter.com/oThnlhMQd3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 29, 2023

Better Call Saul alums like Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn were also present, making this reunion a significant one- if only Walter White were there to lean on his organized crime connections and help the negotiations along.