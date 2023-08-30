Ron DeSantis disagrees with his wife when she says a tree fell on the Governor's Mansion (video)

Before Hurricane Idalia hightailed it out of Florida today, she left her mark on Ron DeSantis' home, knocking a tree onto the Governor's Mansion. Or at least that's what Casey DeSantis said.

"100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee," Florida's First Lady said in a tweet (see post below, retweeted by Olivia Rinaldi). "Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured. Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."

But the perpetually disagreeable Ron DeSantis, perhaps feeling upstaged by his wife, decided to publicly argue her point, countering her assessment with his own take. "I don't know that it fell on, like, the residence per se. I think it was a little bit off to the side," said the authoritarian Florida man, even though he hadn't yet been home to see the collapsed tree up close and in real life, as his wife had done.

The callous DeSantis then dismissed the tree entirely, explaining that without the big old thing taking up room in the yard, there will be more space to play ball.

"I don't know if they're going to have to cut down the whole tree," DeSantis said. "If they do cut down the whole tree, that's just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in. And so in some respects for us, even though the tree was nice, we'll probably make do and just be quite all right." (See video below, posted by Florida's Voice.)

