Fentanyl and heroin vaccine ready for human trials

A fentanyl vaccine be ready for human trials early next year, according to University of Montana researchers. The vaccine helps the body generate antibodies that prevent the opioids from entering the brain. Without the reinforcing effects of the high, it becomes easier for the user to kick the habit. At the same time, the vaccine reduces the likelihood that an overdose will decrease respiratory rate to the point of death.

"The first vaccine will target heroin, followed shortly thereafter with a fentanyl vaccine in Phase I clinical trials," says University of Montana researcher Jay Evans. Once we establish safety and early efficacy in these first clinical trials, we hope to advance a combined multivalent vaccine targeting both heroin and fentanyl.

From the University of Montana: