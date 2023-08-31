Man injured after attempting to sip from Geneva's famous fountain and getting launched into the air

A gentleman was injured after imprudently attempting to sip from Geneva's famed Jet d'Eau fountain. Every second, the fountain squirts 110 gallons of water more than 400 feet in the air. According to the BBC News, the fellow first tried to put his face on the nozzle but it pushed him backwards. So, um, he did it again and was launched into the air. Apparently, he landed on a nearby sidewalk.

"Police officers came and asked to urgently shut off the Jet d'Eau to be able to go get him," one witness told local news outlet 20 Minutes.

The man was taken to the hospital but no word on his condition. Meanwhile, the fountain's operators, SIG, are filing a trespassing complaint against him.

