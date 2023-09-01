Oops! Donald Trump lawyer uttered Freudian slip: "He doesn't do…what's right"

Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba audibly sputtered on air for a few moments after accidentally unleashing her inner thoughts.

"Elected officials have to do what's popular and sometimes not what's right, and that's a problem. That's I think why people get nervous with Trump," an unusually frank Habba said on Newsmax. "He doesn't do what's popular or what's right." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Immediately catching her Freudian slip, she awkwardly hemmed and hawed before remembering her MAGA lines. "I should say he only does what's right, he doesn't do what's popular." It must be tough being prisoner to what you "should" say rather than what your subconscious knows is the right thing to say.

Habba: I think that's why people get nervous about Trump. He doesn't do what's popular or what's right— or or I should should say he only does what's right pic.twitter.com/RsuMv11k0J — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Joe Tabacca / shutterstock.com