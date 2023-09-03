Thailand's annual homemade rocket festival looks like a blast

This annual homemade rocket festival in Thailand looks like a blast. Every year in Ubon Ratchathan, Thailand, a festival called "Bun Bang Fai" takes place. At the rocket festival you'll find music, dancing, floats, people giving speeches, and homemade rocket launches.

The video explains that about 1,000 people attend and everyone knows each other. One of the most popular rocket teams at the festival, Niyom and Tarn, are a father daughter duo who also help to organize the event. I love the video's glimpse into their rocket building process. This festival looks like so much fun!

