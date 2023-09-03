The tedious horrors of being called before the Energy Vampire Council

I'm sure I'm not the only fan of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wondering what happened to Season 5. Maybe it's just me and my wife that have been struck with that shark-jumpy feeling, but it's all been hit-and-miss for us.



[Spoiler Alert] The one scene I found hysterical this season is when energy vampire, Colin Robinson, and emotional energy vampire, Evie, are called before the Energy Vampire Council. A gathering of top-tier energy-suckers was as squirm-worthy as you would expect. As one YouTube commenter put it: "I loved how painful this scene was. Like it was an incredible balance between being almost intolerable and hilarious at the same time."

Come to think of it, maybe that was their concept for the entire season.