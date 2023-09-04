Flight diverted because of "diarrhea all the way through the airplane"

It's only been two months since the shitty and bloody debacle where a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris-Boston suffered a "hemorrhage" that wasn't fully cleaned up. A passenger named Habib Battah sat in the same seats the following day on a flight from Paris to Toronto and, according to CNN, "found his feet on an airplane carpet still wet with a previous passenger's blood and diarrhea."

This past weekend, another flight suffered a similar fate. This time, two hours into a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona, a passenger had diarrhea so bad that it exposed the whole plane to biohazard waste and caused the plane to turn around and go back to Atlanta. View from the Wing explains

The flight was over Virginia when the airline told the pilots to turn back. Passengers returned to Atlanta and waited while Delta cleaned the aircraft and found a new crew (as the original one timed out). They were sent on their way using the same plane at 2:57 a.m. Saturday morning. The flight was delayed eight hours, and passengers finally arrived in Barcelona at 5:10 p.m. According to the FAA flight strip: "Divert to ATL — passenger diarrhea all over aircraft — biohazard" and this was confirmed by air traffic control conversations, "It's just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane."

I'm sure it's just a coincidence that diarrhea continues to be a symptom of COVID-19. Stay safe, folks!