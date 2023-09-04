The kinetic art of William Darrell looks like an animation in real life. The way these flower sculptures flow so seamlessly as they move is completely trippy to watch.

I thought these videos may be digitally edited at first, but these sculptures look this way in real time. I'm in love with this hypnotizing flower that spirals endlessly. I'm not always big on kinetic art, but these creations are beyond cool and mind-bending.

As incredible as these works of art look on video, I imagine they're even more astounding to see in real life. I hope to see these works in person one day!