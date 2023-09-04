Woman in subway has a computer monitor for a head

Spotted in NYC this summer was a woman with a computer monitor for a head. She looks a bit lost, too, which is strange because I would assume that one with a computer monitor for a head would have constant access to GPS in their mind. Maybe the wifi at the train station was spotty.

My heart goes out to her- It must be difficult for her to eat, drink, and deal with the constant pain of having such a heavy device attached to her neck. Life is full of twists and turns though, and I guess you never know when you might suddenly sprout a computer for a head.

This woman's dire condition has really made me count my blessings.