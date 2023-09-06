Eve Plumb auctions off Brady Bunch memorabilia, including annotated "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!'" script

Brady Bunch buffs, ready your bidding paddles. Actress Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady, is auctioning off a treasure trove of personal memorabilia from the beloved sitcom, which ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

Julien's Auctions has announced the new sale event titled "Brady Bunch and More: Eve Plumb's Jan Brady & Career Archives," set for October 2nd. Devoted Brady Bunch fans can bid on rare scripts, personal items, and behind-the-scenes ephemera from Plumb's collection.

Highlights include Marcia's swollen nose script from the famous "Oh My Nose!" episode. There's also the pilot script where the Bradys first became a bunch, complete with autographs Plumb collected from the cast, like her "mom" Florence Henderson.

Plumb's personal annotated scripts include the career-defining "Her Sister's Shadow" episode with the infamous "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!" line.

There's even a vintage Barbie watch straight from Plumb's childhood heyday when Brady fever first swept the world. As Jan would say, that's "groovy" and "far out!"