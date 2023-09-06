Eve Plumb auctions off Brady Bunch memorabilia, including annotated "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!'" script

Mark Frauenfelder

Brady Bunch buffs, ready your bidding paddles. Actress Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady, is auctioning off a treasure trove of personal memorabilia from the beloved sitcom, which ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

Julien's Auctions has announced the new sale event titled "Brady Bunch and More: Eve Plumb's Jan Brady & Career Archives," set for October 2nd. Devoted Brady Bunch fans can bid on rare scripts, personal items, and behind-the-scenes ephemera from Plumb's collection.

Highlights include Marcia's swollen nose script from the famous "Oh My Nose!" episode. There's also the pilot script where the Bradys first became a bunch, complete with autographs Plumb collected from the cast, like her "mom" Florence Henderson.

Plumb's personal annotated scripts include the career-defining "Her Sister's Shadow" episode with the infamous "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!" line.

There's even a vintage Barbie watch straight from Plumb's childhood heyday when Brady fever first swept the world. As Jan would say, that's "groovy" and "far out!"