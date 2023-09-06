Fraudulent elector compares legal stress to cancer diagnosis in desperate fundraiser

Marian Sheridan, a 69-year-old fraudulent elector from Michigan, has further debased herself by bizarrely comparing the stress of her indictment to a cancer diagnosis.

With eyes welling up and her voice cracking, Sheridan said, "I've described it to people as being diagnosed with cancer. I think that's probably what it's like. You just don't know if you're going to survive it or not."

The tearful admission came during a fundraising telethon aimed at raising cash to cover the hefty legal fees for the 16 fraudulent electors in Michigan.

Sheridan is Michigan's Republican Party's Grassroots Vice Chairwoman. She and her 15 associates have been charged with a laundry list of serious crimes:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony;

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony;

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony; and,

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

While no one doubts that Sheridan is under immense stress for being charged for her alleged role in a failed plot to overthrow the United States government, her outrageous comparison of her legal plight to a cancer diagnosis is nothing short of ludicrous.

Her insensitive analogy betrays a disturbing lack of awareness or empathy for those who are in the throes of battling life-threatening diseases. It also serves to deflect attention away from the stark reality of her predicament: that she is in hot water because of her own actions, not due to some random health crisis thrown her way.

The only thing cancerous in this situation is the insidious spread of unfounded claims and fraudulent activities that threaten American democracy.