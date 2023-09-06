Toyota factory shutdowns due to "insufficient disk space"

Work ground to a halt at all 14 of Toyota's factories in Japan on August 29, a day of lost productivity that stoked fears of a cyberattack. It turns out, however, to have been caused by "insufficient disk space" on an especially important computer.

During this operation, "data that had accumulated in the database was deleted and organised, and an error occurred due to insufficient disk space, causing the system to stop", Toyota said on Wednesday.The world's top-selling automaker reiterated that the incident had not been caused by a cyber-attack. "We would like to apologise once again to our customers, suppliers, and related parties for any inconvenience caused by the suspension of our domestic plants," it said.

They fixed it by getting a bigger server.