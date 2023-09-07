Bizarre golden egg found at the bottom of the ocean confounds scientists

An NOAA Ocean Exploration team found this strange golden orb two miles down on the seafloor off southern Alaska. In further freakiness, the remote vehicle's camera revealed that the mysterious orb had a hole in it. "Something tried to get in … or to get out," one of the researchers commented on a livestream of the expedition. In an attempt to solve the mystery, the team used a probe to suction up a sample of the object for DNA testing.

"I just hope when we poke it, something doesn't decide to come out," another scientist said. "It's like the beginning of a horror movie."

From the Miami Herald/Yahoo! News:

The team members offered a few guesses as to what the object might be, including an egg casing or the remains of a sponge. "When our collective knowledge can't identify it, it's something weird," one team member concluded. "What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?"