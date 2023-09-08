BBC's disinformation correspondent lied on her resume

BBC star journalist Marianna Spring who covers disinformation and conspiracy theories apparently lied on her resume. I guess it takes one to know one.

From Deadline:

Spring was looking for work as a Moscow stringer and is reported to have said on her resume that she worked alongside BBC Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford.

[Coda Story editor Natalia] Antelava, a former BBC journalist, reportedly checked the claim with Rainsford, who revealed that she had only met Spring in social situations.

Spring apologized for the "awful misjudgement," according to the emails seen by New European journalist Tim Walker[…]

Spring went on to forge a successful career at the BBC, where she has become an award-winning and trusted voice on the internet's dark corners and conspiracy theories.