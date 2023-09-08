Co-parenting with Elon Musk is messy and frustrating

Mother of two of Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's children, Claire "Grimes" Boucher, took to Elon's failing social media platform to air some dirty laundry. In response to a photo where Musk looks super uncomfortable with one of his many children in his lap, Boucher let loose a missive.

Boucher has not seen her son in quite a while, has not seen photos of Musk's other children, and is blocked by the employee Elon also had several children with. Some of these grievances are more serious than others, tho surprisingly, Musk is not responding to Claire or her lawyers.

I thought Elon loved lawyers. He sure is working hard to make them wealthy.

Jezebel:

In a now-deleted tweet, Grimes responded to a photo of Musk and his new partner Shivon Zilis with their almost-2-year-old twins; the photo was posted by Musk biographer Walter Isaacson. Grimes, who is also the parent of two children with the Tesla and Twitter (or X) CEO, demanded to see her son. Her tweet read: "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." Their son, named X AE A-Xii, was born in May 2020, and their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born in December 2021 via surrogate. Just one month before their daughter's birth, Musk welcomed twins via surrogate with Zilis, which I can only imagine would be a complicated family situation for anybody, creepy pro-birther patriarch included.