Man makes a shortwave radio antenna out of a measuring tape to listen to numbers stations

I have been fascinated by numbers stations for ages. Secret agents broadcasting coded messages in the clear! If one just knew the key, they'd have access to a world of intrigue, government plots, or not exciting weather data.

If numbers stations are a channel for governments to give info to agents in the field, this guy found a way to MacGyver an antenna that'll let him listen in out of a measuring tape. I also found the software radio dongle he's using to connect the antenna to his smartphone exciting!

Featured Image: YouTube