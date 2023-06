New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling was hit on the head by a foul ball on Sunday, and aside from a three "Ow's" and an expression of surprise ("I didn't think it was coming back that far!"), the 84 year old broadcaster continued his play-by-play through the end of the game.

The video everyone has been asking for.



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam pic.twitter.com/avHu9w6XfY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 11, 2023

Since he is okay, maybe it's not in bad taste to point out that John's misjudgment of the foul ball is not exactly out of character.

Our best wishes go to John, hoping he continues to feel well.