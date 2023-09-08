Megan Fox is now in Mortal Kombat

Celebrity cameos in video games have gotten more and more frequent in recent years, mostly because video game budgets are now big enough to actually afford them.

Mortal Kombat, weirdly enough, has been on the forefront of this trend (remember Ronda Rousey's awful performance in MK11?) and are cranking it up to a new height: having none other than Megan Fox voice Nitara, an obscure side character who hasn't been seen in the games in 16 years.

Nitara is a vampire, so maybe Fox feels a bit of kinship with her after her performance in Jennifer's Body. Either way, the MK11 roster just got a little bigger and a little weirder- I can't wait to see Megan Fox square up with Homelander.