Wild video of fireball turning the sky eerie green as child plays

Onur Kaçmaz captured this wild video on Saturday of a green fireball blazing through the sky above Erzurum, Turkey. The video is made extra special by the child carrying the illuminated balloon who doesn't appear to notice the spectacle above.

As LiveScience explains, "Meteors begin to glow as their outer layers are stripped back by contact with Earth's atmosphere, leaving their metallic cores to burn from superheating. The bright-green coloring comes from nickel, which, along with iron, forms the most common component of a meteor's core."

(via Daily Grail)