Judge orders Intuit to stop lying about TurboTax being "free"

According to Chappell's 242-page ruling, "the evidence proves that Intuit engaged in deceptive advertising in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act." Intuit "advertised to consumers that they could file their taxes online for free using TurboTax, when in truth, for approximately two-thirds of taxpayers, the advertised claim was false," he wrote.The order said Intuit "must not represent that a good or service is 'Free'" unless it actually offers the good or service for free to all consumers, or "All the terms, conditions, and obligations upon which receipt and retention of the 'Free' good or service are contingent are set forth clearly and conspicuously at the outset of the offer so as to leave no reasonable probability that the terms of the offer might be misunderstood."Moreover, if an Intuit good or service is not free for most US taxpayers, that fact must be "disclosed clearly and conspicuously at the outset of any disclosures required" by the order. The order defines "clearly and conspicuously" in some detail.