Rapper arrested after releasing song about alleged crime

Nevada rapper Kenjuan McDaniel was arrested August 29 and charged with murder after performing a song about murdering a man who McDaniel was already suspected of murdering. The song contained details of the killing not publicly released, police claim.

… in part due to his connection to a vehicle that matched the description of one used during the crime, according to a redacted arrest warrant.

In July, a detective noticed a music video posted by McDaniel on YouTube and reviewed the lyrics and video, the warrant said.

"Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder. This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. … Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge," the warrant said.