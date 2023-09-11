8÷2(2+2)=X

What is X? People are fighting about it online. Some insist X equals 1. Others say X equals 16.

@corynhendrix says, "Took 3 calc classes, it's 16 bro."

@lauram williams says, "I have 2 math degrees it's 1"

I asked ChatGPT-4, expecting it to give me a clearly wrong answer. But it surprised me: