Look, it's just not that big of a deal that the iPhone is going to have a USB port

It's interesting that the iPhone 15, to be announced later today, is expected to have a USB Type C port instead of Apple's lightning connector. But it's not the "biggest change to the iPhone's design in 11 years." It just isn't. Come on! It's just a port. It's not like they put an 80-pin SCSI connector on it!

Apple has previously switched its iPads and MacBooks to USB-C charging, but now may be the time for the company to finally make the change on iPhones. The move would come less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers and other small devices to support USB-C charging by 2024. The first-of-its-kind law aims to pare down the number of chargers and cables consumers must contend with when they purchase a new device and to allow users to mix and match devices and chargers even if they were produced by different manufacturers. "This is arguably the biggest disruption to iPhone design for several years, but in reality, it is hardly a dramatic move," said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight.

I got an iPad with USB years ago and I don't know if I even noticed the change? It came with a new cable. Someone put your hand on your heart and argue why this god-damn hole is such a big deal.