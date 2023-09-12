Texas minister to deliver AI-generated sermon

Media reports that Texas Methodist minister Jay Cooper of Violet Crown City Church will deliver an AI-written sermon this weekend. Though surely far from the first, the story is a sign of the times.

"This is a one-time deal," he says. When the church put a banner out front advertising the Sunday, September 17 service with an AI-generated sermon, they received a one-star review on Google that incorrectly stated that Violet Crown was an all-AI church. "I guess their assumption is we'll always do this. And we absolutely will not."

I hope Austin methodists are looking forward to hearing a sermon that repeats one paragraph three times, references Bible verses that do not exist, and ends with a caution that if there have been any significant developments in Methodist Sermons since September 2021 it will not be aware of it.