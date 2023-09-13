Four-time bride Kim Davis might now pay huge damages to the gay couples she refused to issue marriage licenses to



Remember Kim Davis, the woman who believes in the sanctity of heterosexual marriage so much that she has been married four times to three husbands? The woman who sanctimoniously refused to fulfill her duties as county clerk for Rowan County, Kentucky, by defying a U.S. federal court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples?

Well, Ms. Davis is now potentially on the hook to pay damages to the gay couples whom she refused to give marriage licenses to.

From The Advocate:

Couples David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and William Smith, sued Davis after she repeatedly refused to issue them marriage licenses as a clerk with Rowan County beginning in 2015. The four men are seeking punitive and compensatory damages. In March of last year, a federal judge ruled in their favor saying Davis had violated their constitutional rights. "Davis cannot use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official," U.S. District Judge David Bunning wrote in his decision.

Davis could end up paying the people whose rights she violated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

From WBKO: