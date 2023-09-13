Vaping and causing a disturbance: Boebert removed from Denver showing of Beetlejuice

Congressperson Lauren Boebert's office has confirmed that the Colorado representative was removed from a Denver showing of Beetlejuice last Sunday night. Boebert offers the unlikely excuse that turning her phone on and taking a photo saw her ejected from the theater with an escort. The theater claims she was singing, dancing, recording the show, and vaping.

When asked to leave, Boebert and her companion refused and played a "Do you know who I am?" game. This incident appears just to be Boebert blowing off some steam with one of her favorite hobbies, ruining things for others. Boebert's office denies the vaping, while the reported actions of the Congressperson sound like someone got ahold of a THC pen for the first time.

Denver Post:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical in downtown Denver, accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, recording and "causing a disturbance" during the performance. … The incident report states that after receiving the intermission warning, about five minutes into the second act security officials received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording." Taking pictures or recording is not permitted at shows. The report quotes one of the ushers: "They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them."

The video shows Boebert being escorted out. She stops to take a selfie during the walk of shame. I love the look on the face of one woman as Boeboe passes her.

Never say Boebert three times in a row.