Idiot who put a loaded gun on a bed was shot in the back by a 2-year-old child

An Indiana man blamed a two-year-old child for shooting him in the back after he decided to leave a loaded gun on the bed. "He shot me!" the 31-year-old gentleman, who faces felony charges, allegedly shouted to a woman who was out of the room.

Meanwhile, the toddler, lucky to be alive, suffered "injuries to his gunpowder-marked right pointer finger" that was blistered and swelling, according to ABC News, and continued to say "Owie" while staring at his finger.

Needless to say, the man, who wasn't even supposed to have a gun "because of prior felony convictions," was arrested.

From ABC: