Marvel's VFX artists vote to unionize

You love to see it.
The momentum started by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has continued to snowball, with Marvel Studios' visual effects unit finally voting to unionize under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees banner in an election held by the NLRB. Given that Marvel movies are about 90% greenscreen nowadays, this is a long overdue move that is bound to give overworked and underpaid VFX workers some much-needed relief.
Who knows- maybe smaller workloads and looser deadlines will mean Marvel starts making actually good movies again? I can dream.