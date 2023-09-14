NASA released its UFO report and now has a director of UFO research

Today, NASA released its "Independent Study Team Report" on UFOs. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, "The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn. The NASA independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what these UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) are."

To that end, the report calls for a transparent and scientifically-rigorous study of the phenomena, whatever it is. To lead those efforts, NASA has appointed a director of research on UAP. The name of the individuals hasn't yet been revealed.

Kenneth Change in the New York Times: