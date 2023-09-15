MSN deleted an incomprehensible AI-generated obituary of former NBA player Brandon Hunter, declaring him to be "useless at 42."

According to an archived copy of the story, "Former NBA participant Brandon Hunter, who beforehand performed for the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, has handed away on the age of 42, as introduced by Ohio males's basketball coach Jeff Boals on Tuesday."

The article reads as if it was passed through Google Translate a half dozen times: "Throughout his NBA profession, he performed in 67 video games over two seasons and achieved a career-high of 17 factors in a recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2004."