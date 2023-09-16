"Mr. Riceside" is the Curry-themed Killers parody you never knew you needed

"Mr. Brightside" by the Killers is an absolute banger of a song — one that's not just for white people dancing (though it's certainly good for that, too). It's also for fans of curry, according to Urban Tandoor, an Indian restaurant in Bristol in the UK, which re-wrote the song to celebrate that delightfully spiced dish (and the naan that comes on the side).

For the non-embed crowd:

If I'm ever in the UK again, I'll be paying a visit to Urban Tandoor to do my best white people dance and gorge on some delicious curry.