Here's a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snippet of how Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira was animated. I love the beginning of the clip where we see the lit-up windows of a building getting drawn as tiny marks with the tip of a colored pencil.

The precision and focus that went into the art for Akira astonishes me every time I see the process.

From Instagram:

"One minute behind the scenes of Akira (1988) directed by Katsuhiro Otomo 🎨 a look at how Akira was illustrated and then turned into film 🎥"